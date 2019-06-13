News
Steph Curry Has Some Thoughts About Toronto Fans Heckling His Family

Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors star player,  wants you to know that his family has taken a LOT of crap from Toronto Raptors fans during these NBA Finals.

Ahead of tonight’s game 6 in Oakland, Curry went in on those who have hassled and heckled his loved ones. We’re talking abpout video that shows the Warriors star’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, were shown being harassed and profanely taunted outside their Toronto hotel.

 In addition to that, a Raptors fan was recently arrested after making vulgar comments about Ayesha Curry, the Warriors guard’s wife, in a live television interview.

When asked about the incidents, specifically the one involving his parents, Curry did not hold back. Check out what he says below.

 

