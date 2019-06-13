Steph Curry Has Some Thoughts About Toronto Fans Heckling His Family

Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors star player, wants you to know that his family has taken a LOT of crap from Toronto Raptors fans during these NBA Finals.

Ahead of tonight’s game 6 in Oakland, Curry went in on those who have hassled and heckled his loved ones. We’re talking abpout video that shows the Warriors star’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, were shown being harassed and profanely taunted outside their Toronto hotel.

In addition to that, a Raptors fan was recently arrested after making vulgar comments about Ayesha Curry, the Warriors guard’s wife, in a live television interview.

When asked about the incidents, specifically the one involving his parents, Curry did not hold back. Check out what he says below.

“It’s kinda stupid to be honest, in terms of people camping outside of our hotel just to yell expletives at us & our family.” Steph on the video that surfaced of fans heckling his mom. pic.twitter.com/uORwXQs8DW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 12, 2019

We know these are the NBA Finals and a lot is on the line, but that does not give anybody the right to abuse anyone else … in particular the player's loved ones.

