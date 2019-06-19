Torry Story: How Mike Tyson Ruined A Date For Guy

06.19.19
Guy Torry has always had a crush on Robin Givens, even before her Playboy issue (which he still has two copies of). Back in the day they worked on shows that shot on sets next to each other and they later worked on a show together. He never had the guts to ask her on a date, partially because he didn’t think he had a shot. But, one day she walked up to him and asked him when he was going to take her to the movies. Guy was stunned, excited and terrified all at the same time. Terrified because he remembered that she was once married to Mike Tyson. Because he didn’t want to get beat up by Tyson he never went on the date.

