Donald Trump announced his reelection campaign last night and gave his two cents about the Central Park 5. April Ryan asked him if he would apologize to the Central Park 5, and he refused. It actually seemed like the question itself bothered him. He went on to say, “they’ve admitted their guilt” and shared that he believes “the city should never have settled the case.”

