Jordyn Woods Speaks Her Truth Ahead Of KUWTK’s Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Episode

The highly anticipated two-part finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” will address Jordyn Woods’ alleged hook up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” Jordyn, 21, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday in response to the KUWTK trailer. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth,” she added.

Woods hopes she’ll be portrayed “like the real me.”

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, family friend Larsa Pippen can be heard saying, “Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” as Khloe wipes away her tears, PEOPLE reports.

"I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was." The Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal is coming to light on #KUWTK. https://t.co/EuqEJa3jvC pic.twitter.com/P3fjpOsNND — E! News (@enews) June 17, 2019

Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk” show back in March for her first interview to discuss the Tristan controversy. She admitted that they kissed at an afterparty at his house in February but denied having sex with him.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she said. “It’s just, we’re all together, we’re in a group. Never once did we leave a public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We’re all in plain sight.”

She ended up staying at Thompson’s house until 6 o’clock in the morning.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said, clarifying that there was “no passion, no nothing … he just kissed me.”

“It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out,” she told Jada. “Nothing. But I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.”

Since the cheating scandal, Woods says she’s “staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don’t think I’ve ever been more busy.” She’s scheduled to appear on season 2 of Freeform’s “grown-ish,” which premiered June 5. Woods will debut July 24.

The two-part season finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” starts Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE