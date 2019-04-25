Jordyn Woods Says Getting Bullied For Tristan Cheating Drama Was The 1st Time She Felt ‘Like A Black Woman’

Just when Black folks were falling on swords for Jordyn Woods to protect her from the unbearable being of whiteness called the Kardashians, sister girl and went and put her foot in her mouth.

See, the 21-year-old spoke about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal for the first time after her sit down on “The Red Table Talk.” According to video clips obtained by The Daily Mail, Woods was on a panel in Nigeria over the weekend opening up about the bullying her family endured and what that taught her about being a Black woman.

“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world, adding, “I understood for the first time what it’s like being a Black woman — in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have lived it.”

Girl…you were always Black, but clearly being keeping up them Kardashians got you stuck in somebody’s Sunken Place. That, and while we understand that Black women truly “are the most disrespected in America,” something doesn’t sit right with us that of every last experience she has ever had, that being a Black woman is linked to some type of trauma, mess and mistreatment.

We are more than that. There is more to our experience, beauty and magic than just that.

Jordyn must have noticed the backlash, because she tweeted this.

The internet takes everything out of context 🤦🏽‍♀️you see a small second of a long conversation and you miss the whole point! — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) April 24, 2019

Listen, Jordyn isn’t cancelled for this, Black Twitter had some thoughts and questions on her new found wokeness:

