Tiffany Haddish Postpones Atlanta Show Over Georgia’s Abortion Ban [Video]

Tiffany Haddish is supporting the backlash against Georgia’s abortion ban controversy by announcing that she is postponing a stand-up show in Atlanta to protest the recently-signed law that prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta. I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there,” Haddish said in a statement.

The Fox Theatre, where there show was scheduled to go down on June 22, is offering refunds to ticket holders.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill on May 7th and unless it’s blocked in court, it’s set to go into effect January 1st, 2020. The ACLU previoulsy announced plans to challege the law in the court.

Meanwhile, Netflix, ABC, and Walt Disney have threatened to boycott filming in the state over the bill.

