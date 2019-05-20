Pro Choice: These Celebs Have Had An Abortion

1. Lil Kim According to reports, Lil Kim was just 18 when she found out she was pregnant with Notorious B.I.G’s baby. He was married to Faith Evans at the time and reportedly encouraged her to have an abortion.

2. Tami Roman Roman made history when she became the first reality star to go through an abortion on TV. Her pregnancy and abortion became a story line on the second season of “The Real World.” She said, “When I decided to show that journey, for me, it was dealing with all the emotional roller coaster of ‘should I do this should I not do this’ … and ultimately the best decision for me was to terminate the pregnancy,” she explained on TVOne’s “Uncensored.” And I wanted to show people by example: be responsible. Because this is hard to go through.”

3. Vanessa Williams The former beauty queen revealed in her memoir “You Have No Idea” that she chose to have an abortion in High School. “Being pregnant is the most frightening thing that happens in your life. I knew in high school that’s something that I was not prepared to do, or fight, or struggle with,” she said in an interview with ‘Nightline.’

4. Toni Braxton Toni Braxton revealed in her memoir, ‘Unbreak My Heart,’ that she had an abortion in her early 30s after discovering she was pregnant with then-boyfriend Keri Lewis. She says she was on the prescription acne medication Accutane at the time, which can cause birth defects including brain, heart, and face deformities. Braxton, who grew up in a strict religious household, wrote, “I knew I’d taken a life … I believed God’s payback was to give my son autism.”

5. Whoopi Goldberg Goldberg opened up about her own back-alley abortion in an essay for the book ‘The Choices We Made’ by Angela Bonavoglia: “I found out I was pregnant when I was fourteen. I didn’t get a period. I talked to nobody. I panicked. At that moment I was more afraid of having to explain to anybody what was wrong than of going to the park with a hanger, which is what I did.”

6. Alice Walker The author wrote about her abortion experience in her collection of essays called “You Can’t Keep A Good Woman Down.” She said her decision haunted her for decades.

7. Tina Turner Tina Turner decided to have an abortion in 1968 becuase she didn’t want to have a third child with her abusive husband Ike Turner

8. Karrine Steffans In an op-ed she admitted that she aborted two children conceived with her third husband. “I figured the marriage could be undone, but our children would be forever, and they deserved a better father and a happier, healthier mother,” she said.

9. KeKe Palmer The actress opened up about her abortion on Twitter and later deleted the tweet. She said, “I was 24, in Europe, very far away from home,” she reportedly tweeted. “I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother.”