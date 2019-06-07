Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L. Jackson To Present At NBA Awards

Turner Sports and the NBA today announced the star-studded lineup of film, television and sports presenters for the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT – Monday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

Award-winning and critically acclaimed actor Samuel L. Jackson, comedian, actress and producer Tiffany Haddish, and NBA on TNT analyst and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley will take the stage at the third annual NBA Awards along with comedian and host Hasan Minhaj, critically acclaimed actor and producer Justin Hartley, writer, producer and actress Issa Rae, WNBA Champion and NBA TV analyst Candace Parker, supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham and comedian Amanda Seales.

Additionally, Marv Albert will serve as the live show announcer, models Jesse Conrad and Hilary Cruz will serve as trophy presenters and DJ Kiss will provide the musical backdrop for the night, taking place at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

The 2019 NBA Awards on TNT – hosted by Shaquille O’Neal – will honor the league’s top performers from the 2018-19 NBA season, including the exclusive unveiling of the Kia NBA MVP, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award, among others. The night will once again feature current and former NBA players, coaches and celebrity attendees.

As previously announced, basketball icons Larry Bird and Magic Johnson will be co-recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award and “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts will receive the Sager Strong Award, presented annually to an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace.

