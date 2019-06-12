CLOSE
App Feed
Home

Netflix Debuts Trailer To New ‘Family Reunion’ Series Starring Loretta Devine & Tia Mowry [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Netflix's Family Reunion Series Art

Source: Netflix / Provided by V. Alvarez

Netflix is rolling out another new, original series this summer a lot of us can connect with: family!

In what’s being described as “Black family magic,” Netflix’s new series titled Family Reunion is about a family who moves from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to their extended family and it’s expected to be full of life lessons and relatable moments.

“The transition is like being a catfish out of water,” a description of the show stated. “From three-hour church services and huge humidity hair to M’Dear’s home cooking and family bonding, the everyday ups and downs of Family Reunion are real, memorable, toe tapping, heart stopping, laugh out loud authentic moments.”

A few familiar faces star in the series in the series. Loretta Devine (Waiting to Exhale), Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Sister, Sister) and Richard Roundtree (Being Mary Jane) join newer faces Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James.

The first part of Family Reunion, which was created by Meg DeLoatch, debuts on July 10, 2019. Click here to learn more.

 

 

Netflix Debuts Trailer To New ‘Family Reunion’ Series Starring Loretta Devine & Tia Mowry [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Family Reunion , Loretta Devine , Tia Mowry

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close