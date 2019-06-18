DL Hughley Show
GED Section: There Is A Flaw In The Police System

About 15 years ago a plane crashed into a corn field because of a grain of sand. After several trips it ended up cutting the planes fan and shutting down the hydraulics system. That grain of sand shouldn’t have been in the plane but, it was a flaw in manufacturing which caused disaster. D.L compares it to our police system. We continue to see people arrested for no reason, beaten, and killed and some still believe these incidents are rare. Even though the numbers and statistics show otherwise. It’s a flaw in how things are done. D.L says that 40% of police officers have reports of domestic violence from their homes, compared to the 10% of the general population. Those officers are rarely charged and prosecuted. It’s a flaw because the ones who are in charge of keeping us safe can’t even keep their families safe.

