Cardi B Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Hits Stage In A Bathrobe

Cardi B had an epic wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Sunday night, but she didn’t let that stop the show from moving.

During her set at the annual summer event in Manchester, Tennessee, the “Money” rapper had to leave the stage for a few moments after her jumpsuit ripped, exposing her derriere.

“I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip,” Cardi said after performing a few of her hit songs, the Tennessean reports. She then exited the stage and returned minutes later in a white bathrobe.

Cardi B's Bustin Out At Bonnaroo https://t.co/UwtQIygIzG — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2019

“We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she told the crowd, according to the outlet. “We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this [expletive] robe, but we gonna do it!”

“Ugh a f—ing QUEEN!! 😩😍 she really did that s— even with a wardrobe malfunction she really is THAT bitch. I’m even more obsessed after seeing her in concert,” one fan tweeted, sharing a NSFW video of the performance (see Twitter embed below), PEOPLE reports.

“I ❤️ DIS BISH!” another concertgoer wrote on Twitter, alongside a second clip. “@iamcardib ripped her outfit and did the whole show at @bonnaroo in a ROBE okurrrrrrr 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻”

Ugh a fucking QUEEN!! 😩😍 she really did that shit even with a wardrobe malfunction she really is THAT bitch. I’m even more obsessed after seeing her in concert. I stan forevaaaa bitch and fuck y’all if you talking shit about her 😈😩😍 @iamcardib #Bonnaroo #cardib pic.twitter.com/jCEJLwBwwc — Torrs 🌙 (@torrswoods22) June 17, 2019

As previously reported, the hip-hop star recently canceled a series of shows to recover from complications from liposuction surgery. Last week, she hit up Twitter to vow to never have plastic surgery again. She also claims to be hitting the gym more often now to avoid going under the knife ever again.

“I been working out for the past two weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again,” she explained. “Let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since.”

