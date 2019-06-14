Cardi B Hits The Gym After Complications From Plastic Surgery: ‘I Ain’t Getting Surgery Again’

After having to cancel a string of shows due to complications from cosmetic surgery, Cardi B took to Twitter on Wednesday to inform her followers that she won’t be going under the knife ever again.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again, but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” she wrote alongside laughing emojis.

In May, the Bronx rapper explained in an Instagram Live video that she was canceling several upcoming shows. “I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do,” she said.

After giving birth to her daughter Kulture, Cardi had a breast augmentation and liposuction procedures. However, instead of resting up following the surgeries, she continued to tour and it caused severe swelling in her feet and stomach, she said.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” Cardi B said at Beale Street Music Festival. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my mother—ing money back, let’s go!”

She also shared a social media photo of her swollen ankles, with the caption: “Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” she posted on her Instagram story (see pic below). “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows.”

“My stomach gets even more puffy,” she added. “My feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up.”

The Grammy-winning artist also explained to her millions of followers that she opted to have plastic surgery because she’s too lazy to hit the gym.

“I do whatever the f*ck I want to do with my body. I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

“So you know, you still got stitches in the inside—in my breast—so they slowly got to heal,” she continued.

