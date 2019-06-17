CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Meghan And Harry Release Father’s Day Photo Of Baby Archie

Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father’s Day.

The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple’s Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and clutching his father’s finger.

The post is captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The couple posted a picture of the baby’s feet when Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan’s first as a mom.

The baby hadn’t yet been born when the U.K. had its Mother’s Day this year.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

Our Favorite Celeb Babies
13 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Duchess Meghan , duchess of sussex , Father's Day , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close