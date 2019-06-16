Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Father’s Day [PHOTO]

A week before he’s posthumously honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards, Nipsey Hussle was honored in a far more personal way on Sunday, a salute to being a great father to his son Kross and daughter Emani.

“One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood,” Lauren London captioned in a post showing her, Hussle and their son. “Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias ”

Since his tragic murder on March 31, London has kept Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, at the forefront in her rare posts on social media. As she said at his public memorial – The Marathon Continues – forever.

Given that this is the first Father’s Day that London, her son Kross with Nipsey and his daughter Emani, as well as Lauren’s son with Lil Wayne, Kameron, are celebrating without Nipsey, it must be a difficult day. We can only hope they can at least find some solace in the positive influence that Hussle had on so many.

