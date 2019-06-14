CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle To Be Honored At 2019 BET Awards

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

This probably comes as no surprise to you, but 3 months after his death, BET will honor slain rapper and visionary Nipsey Hussle with a posthumous Humanitarian Award.

Connie Orlando, head of programming at BET, released a statement saying:

“As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader.”

She said that Hussle’s death was a “tremendous loss” to the entertainment industry and black culture, and added, “We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change. We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue. It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year’s Humanitarian Award.”

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31, a day before he was to meet with the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners and the city’s police chief to discuss how to curb gang violence.

The 33-year-old, born Ermias Asghedom, had also opened a co-working space with science, technology, engineering and math education for the youth.

“Growing up as a kid, I was looking for somebody — not to give me anything — but somebody that cared,” he once told the Los Angeles Times. “Someone that was creating the potential for change and that had an agenda outside of their own self-interests.”

In addition to the posthumous Humanitarian Award, BET is also planning a tribute performance for the late rapper featuring DJ Khaled, YG, and John Legend. The show will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Lauren London Tributes Her King Nipsey Hussle After The Release Of His Final Music Video ‘Higher’
9 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

BET , Nipsey Hussle

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close