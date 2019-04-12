PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle At His Celebration Of Life

Nipsey Hussle’s life and legacy were remembered yesterday in a ceremony of life fit for the king he is. Thousands of fans, friends and family descended upon the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay their respects to the rapper who is being hailed as a Crenshaw legend.
Fans and fellow rappers like 2 Chains shared photos from inside the ceremony, giving us a glimpse at the memorial program, which promoted his message, the “marathon continues.”
The entertainment community came together to tribute Nipsey with song, speech and words from President Barack Obama and Farrakhan. Marsha Ambrosius, Jhene Aiko and Anthony Hamilton took to the stage where the delivered emotional performances. But the most trying moments came when photos of him and family flashed behind his casket.
See photos from the ceremony, below:
1. Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Guests pose outside of the STAPLES Center prior to Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles.
2. Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Flower displays are seen outside of the STAPLES Center prior to Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles.
3. Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 11: People gather outside a memorial celebration for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at the STAPLES Center arena on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles.
4. Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 11: People gather outside a memorial celebration for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at the STAPLES Center arena on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles.
5. Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 11: People sell memorial bandanas in the colors of Crips (blue), Bloods (red) and other colors outside a memorial celebration for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at the STAPLES Center arena on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles.
6. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty
Fans and community members gather along the procession route for Nipsey Hussle following his memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2019. – Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom, was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31.
7. Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 11: Masons attend a memorial celebration for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at the Staples Center arena on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles.
8. Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 11: Masons attend a memorial celebration for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at the STAPLES Center arena on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019 in Los Angeles.
9. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty
People arrive to attend the Celebration of Life memorial service for rapper recording artist and social activist Nipsey Hussle, April 11, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. – Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom, was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31.
10. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty
People arrive to attend the Celebration of Life memorial service for rapper recording artist and social activist Nipsey Hussle, April 11, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. – Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom, was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31.
11. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty
People arrive to attend the Celebration of Life memorial service for rapper recording artist and social activist Nipsey Hussle, April 11, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. – Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom, was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31.
12. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty
People without tickets wait outside the barricaded area around Staples Center where to the memorial service for rapper recording artist and social activist Nipsey Hussle, was schedule to take place, April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. – Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom, was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31.
13. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty
People gather around the entrance to the Staples Center to attend the Celebration of Life memorial service for rapper recording artist and social activist Nipsey Hussle, April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. – Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom, was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31.