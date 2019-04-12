PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle At His Celebration Of Life

Nipsey Hussle’s life and legacy were remembered yesterday in a ceremony of life fit for the king he is. Thousands of fans, friends and family descended upon the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay their respects to the rapper who is being hailed as a Crenshaw legend.

Fans and fellow rappers like 2 Chains shared photos from inside the ceremony, giving us a glimpse at the memorial program, which promoted his message, the “marathon continues.”

The entertainment community came together to tribute Nipsey with song, speech and words from President Barack Obama and Farrakhan. Marsha Ambrosius, Jhene Aiko and Anthony Hamilton took to the stage where the delivered emotional performances. But the most trying moments came when photos of him and family flashed behind his casket.

See photos from the ceremony, below:

