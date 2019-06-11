Tiffany Boone Thanks Fans For Support Following Fallout With ‘The Chi’ Star Jason Mitchell

Tiffany Boone was among multiple actresses on the set of Showtime’s “The Chi” who called out Jason Mitchell’s misconduct which caused her to quit the series and got him fired from the hit drama.

As previously reported, the actor was recently dropped from the forthcoming third season of “The Chi” after allegations of “off-set” misconduct emerged from Netflix’s upcoming comedy “Desperados.”

Sources shared with THR that Mitchell was removed from “Desperados” after making “highly inappropriate” comments to multiple Hispanic actresses in the film. The actor was dropped from the production in late April, then his agent, manager and legal representation also kicked him to the curb before he was booted from “The Chi.”

Boone, who portrayed Mitchell’s on-screen girlfriend on the series, filed a complaint about him after the first season wrapped and ultimately quit the series over it. She has remained silent in the weeks since news of her departure broke — until recently.

Boone took to social media over the weekend to post a handwritten thank you to fans for their support. The message reads: “I’ve never spent a lot of time on social media but I wanted everyone that has sent me positivity over the last few weeks to know – I FELT IT. I am so appreciative of all the love, prayers, and support. I love you! I thank you!”

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club” after the sexual misconduct claims against Mitchell got him fired, “The Chi” creator Lena Waithe said she told the actor, “You need to be respectful of women on set.”

She also admitted that she should have done more after hearing about his alleged misconduct.

“What I want to do is own that I wish I would’ve handled the situation differently,” she said. “And I wish I would’ve done more. What I want to do is own my part in it.”

In response to criticism that she should have fired Mitchell immediately after learning of the claims made against him, Waithe said she doesn’t have “the power to fire anyone.” Adding, “People don’t understand that.”

Watch Waithe’s interview with The Breakfast Club below:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE