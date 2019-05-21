Jason Mitchell Dropped From ‘The Chi’ Over “Inappropriate Behavior”

Rising actor Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton, The Chi) won’t appear in Season 3 of the acclaimed Showtime series.

Deadline is reporting that the Louisiana born actor has been dropped from his talent agency UTA, his management company Authentic Talent & Literary Management as well as a Netflix film he was cast as the lead in titled Desperados. The reason? Inappropriate behavior that all parties thought was so severe that Mitchell had to be released from his respective contracts for all four properties.

The alleged off-set incident was investigated “immediately and thoroughly” according to Deadline, prompting Mitchell’s immediate dismissal from the film and reps for both UTA and Authentic both confirmed he was no longer a client. Reps for Showtime and Fox 21, the production company behind The Chi both told Deadline that Mitchell would not return for season 3.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany Boone, the actress who plays Jerrika on The Chi was among several actresses on the show who had issues with Mitchell. Boone made repeated complaints of sexual harassment and allegedly felt so unsafe with her co-star that at times her finacé, Dear White People actor Marque Richardson, attended shoot days when the Boone and Mitchell shared scenes together.

A source also says that Boone, who once quit the show when Mitchell was retained, ultimately informed producers at Fox 21 that she could no longer work with Mitchell. Other actresses from both the Desperados film and The Chi also were said to have had problems with Mitchell.

Back in 2016, Mitchell was accused of assaulting a woman.

