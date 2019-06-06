Couple Sickened At Dominican Republic Hotel Where Black Couple Died

In 2019, there have been five tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic. Now there’s a travel advisory warning people about violent crime on the island.

A Colorado couple is speaking out after they traveled to the same resort where three guests have died.

According to KMGH, Kaylynn Knull and her boyfriend, Tom Schwander, began experiencing mysterious symptoms at the Grand Bahia Principe resort in La Romana. Their room smelled like “somebody had dumped paint everywhere,” and Knull said they were drooling excessively and their eyes would not stop watering.

The switched rooms but things only got worse. Knull said she had cramps that “felt like a chainsaw going through my gut. That night, we both woke up soaked in sweat at like 4 in the morning and kind of terrified. And we booked a flight home before the sun came up.”

A doctor in Colorado diagnosed them with poisoning from organophosphate, chemicals found in insecticide. As three of the deaths took place at the same resort, Knull thinks there is a connection.

“I honestly believe the truth needs to be told. This sounds way too similar at the same resort.”

During the last week of May, a Black couple was found dead in their hotel room. Maryland couple Cynthia Ann Day, 49, and her fiance Nathaniel Edward Holmes, 63, were also staying at the Grand Baha Principe hotel.

Their bodies were discovered on May 30, the day they were to fly back to the United States. On Sunday, the Dominican Republic National Police determined that the couple died from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema caused by excess fluid in their lungs.

Day and Holmes’ deaths become even more suspicious after it was learned that another tourist died under mysterious circumstances at the same hotel.

Just five days before, a Pennsylvania woman collapsed and died at the Baha Principe hotel. Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, checked in with her husband, Dan Werner, on May 25, the same day as the Maryland couple. Reports say after she enjoyed a drink at a minibar, then suddenly collapsed in her hotel room.I

In March, a Black couple from New York went missing in the Dominican Republic. Orlando Moore, 43, and his girlfriend, Portia Ravenelle, 51, had checked out of their hotel in Samana but never made their flight. The pair died after their car plunged off a cliff as they made their way to the airport.

According to the World Health Organization, the Dominican Republic ranked fifth in road deaths per capita in 2016.

