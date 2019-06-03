Maryland Couple Found Dead On Vacation In The Dominican Republic

A couple from Maryland headed to the Dominican Republic for some fun and sun, the way many of us do when freed from work responsibilities to enjoy a vacation. Given their social media posts, they were having a great time. But something went tragically wrong. Instead of coming home with good memories, great pics and tans, the couple was found dead in their resort hotel room.

People.com reports:

On Thursday, the couple was found dead at the Playa Nueva Romana resort, according to a statement released by the resort.

They have been identified as Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, of Maryland, WBAL, USA Today and CNN report.

After missing their scheduled check out on Thursday, the pair were found unresponsive by hotel staff in their room, the statement reads. There were no signs of violence, according to USA Today.

The Dominican Republic National Police announced an autopsy found the couple had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Medication for high blood pressure was found in the room, CNN reports.

Holmes’ daughter Dajuan Holmes-Hamilton spoke to a local NBC affiliate, saying, “It should have never happened.”

“We are deeply saddened by the incident at one of our hotels in La Romana, Dominican Republic, and want to express our deepest condolences to their family and friends,” the hotel’s statement read.

The couple had been staying in the hotel since May 25.

The U.S. Department of State said they are working with local authorities on the investigation.

This is the second Black couple to die in the Dominican Republic in the last few months. In April a Portia Ravenelle and Orlando Moore, a couple from Mt. Vernon, N.Y. were reported missing after they left their resort in the pre-dawn hours to drive back to the airport.

Ravenelle was found injured by the side of the road and died at the hospital but wasn’t identified until a week later. The couple’s rental car and what is believed to be Moore’s body were also recovered. Investigators say a long drive to the airport in the dark, coupled with Moore being seen drinking may have caused the accident.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

PHOTO: Facebook

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: