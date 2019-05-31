That’s What I Think: We Were Raised In A Better Time, But We’re Better Parents

If You Missed It
| 05.31.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Recently Damon was asked if he thinks his generation is better at raising kids than their parents. His answer is that they were raised in a better time but they’re better parents. Back in the day the world was better, but the parents weren’t all that. Think about it, the cars had no seat-belts, your parents drank and smoked, you could have been gone all day but as long as you got home by dark you were fine. Not to mention they had you lighting cigarettes for them by the time you were 4.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Damon Williams , parenting , That's What I think , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close