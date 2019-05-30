Tiffany Haddish Recalls Miserable Childhood With Her Violent, Abusive Mother [Watch]

Tiffany Haddish chops it up with David Letterman for his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” and the “Girls Trip” star recounted her abusive childhood with a mother who pretty must lost her marbles following a near-fatal car accident.

“I didn’t want to be with my mom no more,” the comedian/actress says in the teaser. “She became very violent and verbally abusive… I used to be begging my mom if I could go live with my grandma…and she would be like: ‘She’s not your momma! I’m your momma!’ You know, these things she would yell.”

Hear Haddish tell it via the YouTube clip above.

Haddish makes clear that her mom wasn’t always violent and abusive, as her personality shift was the result of brain damage she suffered in a car accident.

“When I was eight about to be nine she had a car accident and her head went through the windshield,” Haddish says while fighting back tears. “By the grace of God she lived. But she had to learn how to walk, talk, eat, everything all over again. [It] changed everything about her. I used to think she was demonized. I thought maybe someone else jumped inside of her body. Like: ‘Where is my mommy? She’s gone.’”

As noted by Complex, she previously opened up about her mother’s violent mood swings in her 2017 memoir “The Last Black Unicorn,” writing: “After the accident, oh my God, she would say the worst things to me, like ‘You look like your ugly ass daddy, I hate him. I hate you,’” Tiffany wrote. “She couldn’t get all her words out, so she’d just punch me. Just full on. Because of her, I can take a punch like nobody’s business. Teachers would ask, ‘Why’s Tiffany’s lip busted?’ I didn’t say anything. As bad as she was to me, I still couldn’t help but love her.”

Her mother is currently hospitalized at a mental institution.

“My goal is to get enough money to buy a duplex. I want to put her in one of the units and hire a full-time nurse to take care of her,” she explains in her book. “Then I want to get her whatever medications she needs so she can be my mama again. Honestly, that’s all I really want in life.”

Haddish’s full conversation with Letterman will hit Netflix on May 31.

