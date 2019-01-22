CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Kanye West Talks Mental Health With David Letterman

Leave a comment

David Letterman and Kanye West chop it up for the second season of the Netflix talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” and judging by the response to the news on social media, fans are here for it!

According to Vulture, West was interviewed by Letterman last week at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Centre in Los Angeles.

As noted by nme.com, Twitter and Instagram users shared images from the interview, which you can see some of below. Kim Kardashian was also in the house.

One attendee wrote on Instagram: “We just watched a taping of @netflix My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with @letterman . We had no idea who the guest would be. Ended up being #kanyewest . Yup, @kimkardashianwas there too.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “I really can’t believe I started the year by sitting in a room with 3 legends… David Letterman, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian..just wow”

Letterman and West reportedly dished heavily about mental health. Both have previously spoken openly about their own issues with their mental health.

Jay Z & Kanye West’s Best Bro Moments (PHOTOS)
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

David Letterman , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , mental health , Netflix show

One thought on “Kanye West Talks Mental Health With David Letterman

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close