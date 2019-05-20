Tiffany Haddish Will Meet Ex-Husband In Court Next Year To Fight Defamation Suit

Tiffany Haddish might want to clear her schedule for April and maybe May of next year ’cause she and her ex-husband, William Stewart are set to face off in court.

In Texas, a judge has a trial start date of April 20, 2020 for the case between Haddish and Stewart says The Blast, which cites court documents. It was just last year that Stewart filed a lawsuit against Haddish and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, because of a chapter in her memoir The Last Black Unicorn called “The Ex-Husband.”

It’s obvious that the allegations of abuse and stalking that Haddish attributed to the “ex-husband” didn’t go over so well with Stewart, even though he wasn’t mentioned by name.Of course there is little ambiguity as to who Haddish is referring to because she and Stewart married and divorced TWICE.

In his suit, Stewart claims that he sent Haddish and Simon & Schuster multiple letters to resolve the “harmful and defamatory” assertions in the chapter before filing the suit. He further claimed that Haddish replied “Be patient your blessings are coming” and “Start to think positive so positive things can come your way. Because your blessings are waiting on you.”

Stuart also claimed in the suit that the restraining order Haddish received during their marriage was dropped after she “recanted the allegations” and “pled with law enforcement to dismiss the TRO because it was untrue. In fact, she confessed to attacking Mr. Stewart.”

Here’s more from The Blast:

In the filings, his lawyers even claimed Stewart would be able to demonstrate “Ms. Haddish regularly requested Mr. Stewart to become more aggressive with her during sex, including, among other things, to choke her as a part of their sexual intercourse.”

Stewart also claims Haddish gave an interview with comedian Dom Irrera in 2012 where she unequivocally says Stewart never beat her. He claims Haddish made a joke that “he never beat me up, he just choked me a little bit” and that choking was often a punchline in her comedy.

Bottom line: the case is ongoing and Stewart is seeking over $1 million for defamation, libel and slander.

PHOTO: PR Photos

