Hughley TV: Jeremy Piven Has Been Embraced The Most By Black People [Video]

Actor and comedian Jeremy Piven shared that over the course of his career he has felt the most supported by the Black community. He’s rather new to the stand-up comedy world and though there are a lot of people who don’t want to support or believe in a new act. But, he attributes the support he has received from Black America is due to the fact that Black people know that “another person’s success won’t take away from their own,” so there’s an absence of jealousy.

This statement doesn’t surprise D.L. and he adds that it’s because we ” know what it’s like to be discounted.” Black people also respect someone with courage to get up on stage and try something new.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: