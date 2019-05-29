Roland Martin: Black Schools Matter

| 05.29.19
Roland Martin and Dr. Steve Perry are in agreement that we need to take control of our kid’s education. Perry asks, “When have we trusted the government to educate or do anything for us?” And insists that we must take control of educating our kids because they are our future.

Martin shoots down the idea that providing funding for Black schools takes money from white schools. He says funding FAMU doesn’t take anything from Florida State and this is the same type of thing.

There’s a pipeline from schools to prison for Black kids and Perry insists that, “We’ve got to make it better.”

