Reverend Al Sharpton: We Need To Teach Kids How To Handle Issues Without Violence

Over the weekend there were a number of shootings all over Black America. In Chicago alone 38 people were shot. Reverend Al Sharpton says this is a clear sign that we need stricter gun laws, “people cannot shoot guns that they don’t have,” he explains.

He believes in addition to stricter laws, we need to teach the youth about other methods of conflict resolution. Another major issue is that the youth have a hard time getting jobs, or receiving professional training.

Until the country does something about easy access to guns, and we provide guidance to our young people nothing will change. In the 2020 election Sharpton urges us to pay attention to gun reform.

