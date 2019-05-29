Over the weekend there were a number of shootings all over Black America. In Chicago alone 38 people were shot. Reverend Al Sharpton says this is a clear sign that we need stricter gun laws, “people cannot shoot guns that they don’t have,” he explains.
He believes in addition to stricter laws, we need to teach the youth about other methods of conflict resolution. Another major issue is that the youth have a hard time getting jobs, or receiving professional training.
Until the country does something about easy access to guns, and we provide guidance to our young people nothing will change. In the 2020 election Sharpton urges us to pay attention to gun reform.
One thought on “Reverend Al Sharpton: We Need To Teach Kids How To Handle Issues Without Violence”
RESPONSIBILITY! That’s the first thing we as a people need focus on. Do you really believe that any of these shootings involved a properly registered weapon? Trying to blame the gov’t, police, etc. is NEVER going to solve this or any issues we have-personal responsibility, accountability, good parenting, and a focus on education will. We will continue to die needlessly at the hands of US if WE don’t change. We really should be saddened and embarrassed for what too many of us have become.