Inside Her Story: How To Successfully Lose A Few Pounds For Summer

If You Missed It
| 05.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If summer crept up on you, you are not alone. As we are realizing that summer is here, of course we are looking to lose some extra weight. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with coach Jaz who advises against these quick liquid diets.

Jasmine Graham is a fitness professional who advises us to “Pick a plan that you can stick with long term,” rather than a quick fix like a liquid diet. An “occasional cleanse every three months” is okay she explains, but don’t do it for longer than a few days. “Cleansing to lose weight leads to bad habits” she says.

The key to losing weight is a lifestyle change. To learn more about coach Jaz visit, Jasminegraham.life

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Fitness , health , Inside Her Story , Jacque Reid

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close