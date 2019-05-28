Inside Her Story: How To Successfully Lose A Few Pounds For Summer

If summer crept up on you, you are not alone. As we are realizing that summer is here, of course we are looking to lose some extra weight. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with coach Jaz who advises against these quick liquid diets.

Jasmine Graham is a fitness professional who advises us to “Pick a plan that you can stick with long term,” rather than a quick fix like a liquid diet. An “occasional cleanse every three months” is okay she explains, but don’t do it for longer than a few days. “Cleansing to lose weight leads to bad habits” she says.

The key to losing weight is a lifestyle change. To learn more about coach Jaz visit, Jasminegraham.life

