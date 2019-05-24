Inside Her Story: This Woman Teaches Black Hair Care To Non-Black Parents

Transracial adoptive and biracial families are becoming more and more common. Meaning that more and more Black children are being raised by white, or non Black parents. With that comes hair care issues, often times white parents don’t know how to properly style or care for Black hair. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with a woman named Tamekia Swint who is working to help these families.

Swint’s nonprofit organization, Styles 4 Kidz, is located in Chicago and has helped over 500 families since 2010. Swint started the organization because she noticed there was a need for it in her community and wanted to do something about it.

She started by helping one family and from there it continued to grow. She says she has never had to approach anyone; all of her clients were referrals. She has a number of programs that help children with adoptive families, foster families, and those in Foster care.

Swint calls this “an ongoing process” and says the program is constantly growing and looking for more families to help. “This is a growing need and so we want to be in a position to serve families all over the country,” she explains. In the next few months they hope to start a program to help dads learn to care for their children’s hair.

To learn more or donate visit, Styles4kidz.org to donate or get involved follow on social media!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: