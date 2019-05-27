Naomi Campbell Defends Gucci After ‘Blackface’ Sweater Controversy

Naomi Campbell has come to Gucci’s defense after the Italian fashion label sparked outrage by selling a $890 sweater that resembled blackface.

“I think it’s ridiculous for people to say they were burning their [Gucci] clothes. Don’t burn your clothes. It wasn’t intentional,” Campbell told The Washington Post.

“On a positive note, there’s a silver lining,” she added, noting Gucci’s scholarship program in Africa for students pursuing fashion. “In a lot of countries, football was a way of getting out. Now those interested in fashion and creativity have a way.”

In an effort to bounce back from the backlash, Gucci launched a diversity plan and formed an advisory council which includes Campbell, along with racial justice activists, academics and other celebrities, including New York based fashion designer Dapper Dan, PEOPLE reported.

“Following the recent unintentional balaclava jumper incident, Gucci announces the first four initiatives in a long-term plan of actions designed to further embed cultural diversity and awareness in the company,” Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri said in a statement shared on social media Friday.

“We accept full accountability for this incident, which has exposed shortfalls in our ongoing strategic approach to embedding diversity and inclusion in both our organization and in our activities,” the statement said, adding, “I am particularly grateful to Dapper Dan for the role he has played in bringing community leaders together to offer us their counsel at this time.”

The fashion house issued a statement on Twitter apologizing for its wool “Balaclava” sweater, which was swiftly removed from its website.

“Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper…We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make,” the brand stated.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE