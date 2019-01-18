Naomi Campbell Debuts Stunning New Look At Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell damn near broke the Internet on Thursday when she stepped out for Paris Fashion Week rocking a completely new hairstyle: short, cute curls with caramel-colored highlights… and fans are here for it!

The iconic supermodel is known for her long, sleek, tresses parted down the middle. She shared a few images of her stunning new mane on social media, and reactions from some of her follows ranged from “I am LOVING the new look Queen Naomi” to “Totally in love with this look! Naomi, you’re even prettier if this is possible!”

Twitter user Le_Joseph_Ayoub wrote, “Aunty Naomi, all hair styles look great on you. #meow”

And @Maxx_Powerz said: “Somehow, I think you could wear a potato sack and make it look amazing ; )”

Naomi was among the many stars who filled the front row Thursday morning in Paris to support Virgil Abloh’s second show for Louis Vuitton Homme, reports aol.com. She sported a muted tailored blazer over a Louis Vuitton pleated dress, the outlet noted.

#Today Fall Winter 2019 Louis Vuitton show ✨✨ @LouisVuitton YOU DID IT AGAIN CONGRATULATIONS @virgilabloh ON A BEAUTIFUL SHOW 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️🇫🇷🇬🇭🦅 #LVMenFW19 pic.twitter.com/5IGVuYarD1 — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) January 17, 2019

The award-winning fashionista, whose career has spanned decades, launched a Youtube channel in December that gives fans an inside look into her personal and professional life as a businesswoman, activist and model.

She previously said of her new online series “Being Naomi”:

“I want to show the world who I am and what I stand for. My hope is that when you engage with my channel that you are inspired by what you see, that it pushes you to be the best you can be, to do your part in the world and to pursue your dreams.” She continues, “I am honored to be able to share my life on YouTube and to have the unique opportunity to communicate my story in my own voice.”

Have a look at “Being Naomi” via clip below and visit the channel here.

On Twitter, Campbell noted that the latest new episode is “all about my experience working on the ‘In The Closet’ music video, with two incredible talents who I was lucky enough to call friends Michael Jackson and Herb Ritts,” she wrote.

Watch:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE