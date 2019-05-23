Those Tubmans You Wanted To Spend Won’t Happen Until Trump Is Gone

One of the last items that brought us joy during President Obama’s presidency was when his administration made it public knowledge that Harriet Tubman would replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill in 2020.

On Wednesday Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said those plans are indefinitely on hold, at least until Trump leaves the White House, The New York Times reports. According to Mnuchin, Tubman’s likeness will not actually go into play until 2026, meaning circulation would not occur until 2028.

During a Wednesday exchange with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, the Massachusetts lawmaker asked Mnuchin whether or not he agreed that it was important to have diverse representation and specifically inquired about the redesign plans to include Tubman.

.@RepPressley: “Do you support Harriet Tubman being on the $20 bill?” Secretary @stevenmnuchin1: “I’ve made no decision as it relates to that.” pic.twitter.com/LuDNEhiEFH — CSPAN (@cspan) May 22, 2019

Mnuchin explained that he is working on enhancing the anti-counterfeiting security features.

“The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues,” Mnuchin said. “Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028.”

Trump has undoubtedly criticized the decision to place Tubman on the bill, diminishing the achievements of the woman we affectionately call Moses for leading hundreds of slaves to freedom.

Trump suggested the move would exemplify “pure political correctness” and instead proposed that the Tubman be placed on the $2 bill instead. “Andrew Jackson had a great history, and I think it’s very rough when you take somebody off the bill,” Mr. Trump said at the time.

However, one of Tubman’s descendants blasted the decision, saying the decision to produce the bill with Tubman’s image was a racially motivated decision, according to CNN.

Lawmakers agree that the delay is disgraceful to the legacy of Tubman and what she means to descendants of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

“The administration’s decision to drag their feet and delay the redesign of the $20 until 2028 is unacceptable,” Rep. Elijah Cummings said in a statement. “Our currency must reflect the important role women, and especially women of color, have played in our nation’s history.”

PHOTO: Horatio Seymour Squyer, 1848 National Portrait Gallery/Public Domain

