James ‘Talent’ Harris Is Ready For Summer

| 05.21.19
New York City has been cold and rainy for weeks but they’ve finally got some sunshine! James ‘Talent’ Harris is excited that it’s been 85 degrees two days in a row now! If it were Thursday everyone in the city would be calling out of work to enjoy the nice weather. But it’s too early in the week to call out. Hopefully the nice weather carries over into the Memorial Day weekend.

This weekend Harris will be performing at Caroline’s on Broadway and he says he’s the first Black person to headline a major holiday weekend! He can check that goal off of his list. Next he really wants a chance to perform at the Stardome in Birmingham, Alabama.

