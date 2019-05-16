Blac Chyna Producing/Starring In New Series ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ [Video]

Former stripper turned entrepreneur Blac Chyna is producing and starring in a new docu-series exclusively for Zeus Network, the first-ever SVOD network created by millennials for millennials.

Chyna announced her series, “The Real Blac Chyna,” Wednesday on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“I am excited to set the record straight on my life, on my terms. On The Real Blac Chyna you will see my raw, edgy, unfiltered life. I’m thrilled to have Lemuel Plummer and Zeus Network as partners on this uncensored look into my world,” she said.

Via press release:

The raw, no-holds barred series The Real Blac Chyna will reveal the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Chyna’s life and relationships that have never been showcased like this on screen, including – her ongoing efforts to change the direction of her sometimes controversial and always complex life; her life as Mom to 6-year-old King Cairo, who she co-parents with former partner Tyga and 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian; the current status of the relationships with her exes and various lawsuits.

“We’re excited to produce this series with Blac Chyna, whose authentic, complex life and point of view has never fully been shown. The Real Blac Chyna will give viewers a raw, intense, all-access look at her life. Only Zeus subscribers will see this in-your-face series,” said Lemuel Plummer, President and CEO Zeus and Jason Tolbert, President of Programming and Operations, Zeus.

“The Real Blac Chyna” premieres this summer.

Meanwhile, during her sit-down with Wendy, Chyna also opened up about her relationship with baby daddy Rob Kardashian, PEOPLE reports. She insists when they started dating in 2016, it wasn’t to get back at his sister Kylie who was hooking up with Chyna’s ex/father of her first child, rapper Tyga.

“It didn’t happen that way — definitely didn’t happen that way,” she said. “After all that stuff, the turmoil and whatnot, Robert, he was hitting me up on Instagram all the time and I thought it was a setup. Like, they’re trying to set me up to go with the brother — I’m not falling for that. So then New Year’s, I was [hosting a party in] Little Rock, Arkansas, and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m out here by myself, let me just call this boy.’ Because he was on my mind.”

“I talked to Rob on the phone for like, maybe three or four hours,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Look, when I come back to L.A., I’m just going to help you out and take everything I know and just build you up and we’ll figure it out from there.’ … I met up with him, I went to Khloé’s house at the time. It was just us two and basically like, it was just a connection right then and there. … He had moved in with me and from there we started losing the weight, he cut his hair.”

Rob eventually proposed and they had a baby girl, Dream. But as fans know, the love fizzled and the two battled through Kardashian family drama and accusations of abuse before reaching a place of peaceful co-parenting.

