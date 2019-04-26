Harvard Slams Reports That Blac Chyna Is Enrolled In Online Business School

Blac Chyna (born Angela White) claims she has enrolled in an online course at Harvard Business School, and TMZ even obtained a copy of her admissions letter.

But officials at the elite school have pumped the brakes on this tale — claiming “Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White.”

Several outlets ran with the story that the former stripper signed up for the 40-hour, 8-week Business Analytics course that costs $1,500. According to the admissions letter, Chyna will begin the course on May 29.

““Where I’m at now is a stage of realization and growth. I want to be great for myself and my kids,” she said in a statement to the celebrity news site. “School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I’m excited for the next chapter.”

There’s some suspicion, however, that her alleged involvement with the school was concocted by a PR firm that offered to do all the work for a few thousand dollars.

Chyna’s team was contacted via email by Christian Emiliano, who refers to himself as Social Media Renaissance Man, the TMZ report states.

For the cool price of $3,250, Emiliano said: “Our team will complete all the course work for you, all you have to do is take one test (we will provide you the study guide) and then take credit for the program.”

His pitch noted that once the course was complete, Chyna could add Harvard to her resume and improve her brand.

“You can go on the Harvard campus and take a picture with a Harvard hoodie on / you can post updates on your snapchat and Instagram Story,” he wrote in the email.

Chyna’s people acknowledge they received Christian’s offer, but she never hired him and decided to take the course on her own. Christian also confirmed this to TMZ.