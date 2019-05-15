CLOSE
Lamar Odom Regrets Cheating On Ex-Wife, Khloé Kardashian

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA star Lamar Odom regrets cheating on his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, and lying to her about his addiction to cocaine during their four-year marriage.

The 39-year-old tells People magazine he wishes he “could have been more of a man” and it still bothers him now, three years after they divorced. He also says he misses the Kardashian family.

In excerpts from Odom’s upcoming book, “Darkness to Light,” Odom wrote he was the happiest he’s ever been after they married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and he wrote he couldn’t handle the “lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity.”

He says Kardashian was by his side after his near-fatal overdose in 2015 and today he’s drug-free.

5 thoughts on “Lamar Odom Regrets Cheating On Ex-Wife, Khloé Kardashian

  1. Ted Gravely on said:

    He deserves every second of being miserable. Impregnating a woman with three kids and can’t find his way to the altar. Then marries a used up dog and marries her in less than 90 days. Idiot should have died at that ho barn.

  2. americanize on said:

    OJ’S daughter put that kryptonite pu**y on that negro in one month he made her his wife.Dumb azz negro.

  3. jose on said:

    She’s pretty creepy.
