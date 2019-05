Over the Weekend the NBA got interesting! Huggy gives us his Huggy Highlights and starts off by saying that Houston Rocket’s fans are “angrier than a closed Pappadeaux,” after their season was ended by the Golden State Warriors. And then, Kawhi Leonard hit an amazing game winning shot to take the Raptors to the Eastern conference Finals.

