CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Movie About Carolina Chocolate Drops Opens NC Film Festival

Leave a comment

02/10/2013 – Carolina Chocolate Drops – 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 – False – Photo Credit: Andrew Evans / PR Photos – Contact (1-866-551-7827) – Portrait Face Count: 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s fifth annual film festival is opening with a documentary feature about the Carolina Chocolate Drops, a group of three African Americans who turned to an 87-year-old fiddler as a mentor.

The Longleaf Film Festival opens Friday with a showing of “Don’t Get Trouble in Your Mind,” which documents the journey of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and their relationship with fiddler Joe Thompson, who died in 2012. That relationship led the group to revive the black string-band tradition.

The film from John Whitehead is one of three that will show Friday at the N.C. Museum of History.

Various films will be shown Saturday, when panel discussions focused on diversity and opportunity in filmmaking and legal issues will be held.

The awards ceremony will be held Saturday evening.

15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

african-americans , Black Film , Carolina Chocolate Drops , Film festival , N.C. Museum of History , North Carolina

One thought on “Movie About Carolina Chocolate Drops Opens NC Film Festival

  1. jose on said:

    looks cute in blue dress..
    ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close