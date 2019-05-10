Marlon Wayans Understands Where Ayesha Curry Was Coming From

When Ayesha Curry said that she has developed an insecurity about the lack of male attention she receives, she got a significant amount of backlash. One person who is not upset with her, but actually understands her feelings is Marlon Wayans.

He believes that people should be more compassionate, especially men. Because, she’s married to Steph Curry who gets a lot of attention from women; and she just recently had her third child. Because of the changes her body has gone through she may not be “all the way feeling herself” and tells everyone to, “allow her the space to want to be wanted.”

He also has some advice for Steph Curry, “if she wants to be wanted outside of the house then bro you’ve got to go to the house and tell her she’s beautiful more,” he says.

