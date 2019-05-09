Donnell Rawlings Is Mad At Tom

When your friends hurt your feelings it’s almost worse than heartbreak! Donnell Rawlings’ feelings are hurt because he feels like Tom doesn’t want to support him because he’s ashy.

He has been trying to get on the Fantastic Voyage for his whole career but Tom, “never ever had an ashy brother on that cruise,” he says. Everyone he sees on that cruise is well moisturized and he takes it upon himself to, “stand up for brothers like Wesley Snipes,’ who he knows are ashy!

He takes the lack of ashy representation on the cruise as “form of discrimination,” and he’s “sick of it.”

Tom assured him that he’ll do his best to help him get on the 2020 cruise!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: