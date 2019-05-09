Bill Bellamy Breaks Down The NBA Playoffs

For basketball fans, the NBA playoffs are an exciting time! Bill Bellamy calls this year’s playoffs so far, “absolutely amazing.” He says every game has been “exciting and completely unpredictable.”

The Milwaukee Bucks ended the Boston Celtics season last night when “they sat Kyrie down!” Bellamy blames Kyrie Irving’s recent lifestyle change claiming that since he went vegan he hasn’t been playing well.

Meanwhile Houston has a problem, while he says it looked like someone has a voodoo doll of Kevin Durant, they didn’t do whatever the did right. “Kevin Durant’s leg did not fall off” he says, and Durant may have a pretty good shot at playing in the next game. If KD is on the court Bellamy doesn’t believe the Rockets stand a chance.

Basketball lovers, how do you feel about this seasons playoffs?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: