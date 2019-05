A man in Virginia was caught on surveillance camera breaking into a Chinese restaurant. But he didn’t stop there, he was seen breaking into 8 Chinese restaurants over the next two days. On Thursday morning, police responded to China #1, Golden City and Golden China. On Friday morning, police responded to Super China, China King, Golden City, Garden China and New China Town.

