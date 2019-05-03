Michael Ealy Stars In ‘The Intruder’ And It’ll Have You Yelling At The Screen

What happens when the American dream turns into more of a nightmare? The Intruder staring Michael Ealy and Megan Good is exactly that. When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house, they think they have found the perfect place to start a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to lurk around things get crazy.

Ealy warns that you’ll want to yell at the screen several times in the film, but you need to remember you know more than the actors on screen know. They’re literally in a life and death situation.

Tom points out that Ealy is living the life! He was married to Gabrielle Union in the finale of Being Mary Jane and is married to Megan Good in The Intruder, but he says he has a real wife but gets “paid to marry other people.”

