Michael Ealy Is Finally Not Playing A Psycho!

Michael Ealy stars in a new film called Intruder and this time, he’s not the crazy guy! Russ Parr might be more excited than Ealy about the fact that he won’t be hiding under any beds or popping out of closets in this movie.

In the film his character, Scott and his wife Annie (Megan Good), buy a house to raise their family in and chase the American Dream. Ealy describes it as something most people want to do…get married, buy a house and start your life together. “There’s not supposed to be any distractions after that,” he says. But for Scott and Annie “the American dream turns into a nightmare,” he says, when the previous owner of the house just can’t let go.

Intruder hits theaters everywhere on May 3.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: