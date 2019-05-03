Inside Her Story: Learn To Care For Your Lady Parts Properly

Ladies if you get your advice on how to care for your vagina from the internet odds are it’s incorrect and possibly harmful. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with board certified OBGYN Dr. Angela Jones.

There’s a new trend of women putting cloves of garlic inside their vagina’s because they believe it fights infections. But, Dr. Jones couldn’t disagree more. She says garlic does contain an anti fungal property, but it’s not released unless the garlic is crushed. She urges women not to take advice from “vaginal experts who are not vaginal experts,” and, “shut the front door putting garlic in your vagina.” If anything that’s going to cause you to have an infection.

According to the Doctor, the best way to clean your vagina is to remember the “golden rule” which is “less is always more.”

Learn more about Dr. Jones at Askdrangela.com.

