Gabrielle Union: ‘I Approach My Job Like My Husband Approaches His … With The Freedom To Do Whatever The Hell I Want’

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are a force to be reckoned with – on the streets and in each other’s lives, in their upcoming buddy cop drama “L.A.’s Finest.”

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas interviewed the lady bosses about the historical plot routinely crafted only for the fellas.

FT/EUR: You have kids, careers, men and doing it all with style and grace…

Gabrielle Union: The last couple of weeks, I’ve been on this journey with my husband as he’s been finishing his career and at no point in the 16 years of a very successful NBA career did anyone say, ‘did you change your game or approach the game differently because you’re a father, because you’re a husband? Are you settling for jump shots because you’re a dad?’

You go to work and do the job you need to do because you love it and it allows you to provide for your family. I approach my life and my choices with the same likeness. I’m not going to be like ‘well, you’re a mom now are you opposed to certain sex scenes? Well, you’re a wife now how do you choose your co-stars?’…No I pick jobs I’m passionate about and with people I want to work with. As long as it does not affect my joy, peace and grace, I’m going to take the job – as long as the check clears. I approach my profession the same way my husband approaches his…with the freedom to do whatever the hell he wants to do. And as family members it’s our job to love, support, amplify, protect and encourage each other. Get into it!

FT/EUR: There’s a funny scene with John Salley’s character saying he’s got the plug for Lakers tickets and Gabrielle’s character saying naw she’s a Heat fan and has her own plug…How much liberty do you have to ad-lib?

Jessica Alba: We have a say in the edit, how the characters stories are being told and the development of our own individual characters. We’re in the driver’s seat.

Gabrielle Union: It’s a boss power move! At this point in our careers we’ve been there, done that. We’ve seen how Hollywood has been and we’re trying to create the Hollywood we’ve always dreamed of.

“L.A.’s Finest” debuts on Spectrum On Demand May 13. For more details click here.

