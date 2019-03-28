HomeRuss Parr Show Trending

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram

Posted 8 hours ago

NFL: OCT 14 Bears at Dolphins

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Alexis Olympia Ohanian isn’t the only celebrity baby to have their own Instagram page. Kaavia James Union Wade may be just four months old, but her followers on the ‘Gram are pretty impressive coming in at over 560K fans.

From being a #ShadyBaby to Daddy’s little girl, take a look at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s newborn being utterly adorable.

That, and they are both featured on the May cover of Parents magazine.

In it, Gabby says there are basic mommy things that she hasn’t yet grasped.

“I suck at swaddling,” she admits, adding “I don’t know whether to use plastic or glass bottles.”

“I never knew there were so many types of nipples. And installing a car seat is like taking the SATs!” jokes the actress.  “I don’t have all the answers, which feels terrifying.”

Also, the Being Mary Jane actress shares some of the hardships she went through when they brought the baby home.

“Kaavia went through a phase of not napping. I was like, ‘When do I shower or pee or live?’ ” Gabby says.

“So I had to get a little comfortable with her crying, which I had not been. And then I took the quickest shower of all time!”

See more pics of this precious little Kaavia:

Thank you @therealruthecarter for starting this challenge to finish out #WomensHistoryMonth in a fun way while showing the world anything is possible when women unite! So I stretched my hips and accepted this challenge of singing, dancing, and lip syncing to my favorite female empowerment song! We have all been through something in this life. We've all fallen and didn't want to get up. We've had our hearts broken. We've all experienced failures. All women share these common truths and we can ALL rise when we stick together and uplift each other. Let's keep this going and laugh and have fun along the way. I nominate @chrissyteigen @jessicaalba and @traceeellisross to keep this challenge going! 🎵 @therealmaryjblige #WomenDancingTogether #WomenDancingTogetherChallenge

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

I just farted. Life is good.

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

Perfect Sunday 💖🥰 @kaaviajames

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Sunday Sweetness 💛👶🏾💛

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

Who made the potato salad?!? #ShadyBaby

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

Thinkin about those leftovers like...☺

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

Teaching Daddy how to count.

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

