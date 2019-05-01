Roland Martin On Stacey Abrams Not Running For Senate

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams recently announced that she won’t be running for US Senate. She hasn’t said weather or not she’ll run for president but both Roland Martin and Sybil Wilkes would like to see her run for governor.

Martin explains that there is a difference between running for senate and running for governor. Though they are both are state wide elections, the campaigning is different. The positions are vastly different as well, as a senator you’re 1 of 100 but as governor you’re 1 of 50.

If Abrams runs for governor in three years maybe by the the demographics will have changed in her favor. Wilkes agrees with Martin and says she believes Abrams will be “far more effective” as the first black female governor than as a senator.

