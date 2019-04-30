Seriously Ignorant News: Drug Dealer Business Plan

This story sounds like something out of a move but it’s not! A car was pulled over and for whatever reason the passenger was sent on his way. When police searched the car they found drugs, which the driver said belonged to the passenger. So, cops found him a little ways up the road and arrested him. But the best part of this story is that cops found a notebook titled, “drug dealer business plan” which featured rules such as, “make money dealing drugs by selling drugs,” “steal items from stores and sell them,” and “rob other drug dealers.” Needless to say that man is in jail.

