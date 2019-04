Nicolas Cage was married for 4 days! Yep, 96 hours! Huggy is curious to know what caused the marriage to end so quickly. Maybe something popped off during the honeymoon and they realized they weren’t right for each other. But, the odd thing is that his ex wife is asking for spousal support after just 96 hours of marriage.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: